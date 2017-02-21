Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 5 cents to 4.36 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1 cent at 3.6925 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 4.25 cents at $2.5675 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 6.25 cents to $10.2625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.18 cents at $1.1919 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .48 cents at $1.2455 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .42 cent at $.7035 a pound.