Grain higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. rose 6 cents to 4.2475 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 6.50 cents at 3.6675 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 8.50 cents at $2.58 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 14 cents to $10.25 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lowerer on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.23 cents at $1.2660 a pound; March feeder cattle rose 1.22 cents at $1.2507 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .52 cent at $.6760 a pound.