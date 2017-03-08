Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. fell 8.50 cents to 4.2750 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 4.25 cents at 3.6525 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1.75 cents at $2.6725 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was lost 3.75 cents to $10.11 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .62 cent at $1.1597 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .42 cent at $1.2437 a pound; while April lean hogs gained .37 cent at $.6842 a pound.