Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. declined 10.50 cents to 4.1225 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.50 cents at 3.5450 a bushel; Mar. oats fell .25 cent at $2.6950 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was unchanged to $9.9625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.1775 a pound; March feeder cattle gained 1.13 cents at $1.2860 a pound; while April lean hogs rose 2.05 cents at $.7022 a pound.