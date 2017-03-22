Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 2 cents lower at $4.2440 a bushel; May corn was down 1.20 cents at $3.60 a bushel; May oats was down .40 cent at $2.5320 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4 cents to $9.9740 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was 2.30 cents higher at $1.2220 a pound; March feeder cattle was up 1.70 cents at $1.3370 pound; April lean hogs up .63 cent to $.6863 a pound.