Grain lower, livestock mostly higher

Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was 4.25 cents lower to 4.2225 a bushel; May corn was down 2.50 cents at 3.5875 a bushel; May oats lost 2.25 cents at $2.5150 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 1.75 cents to $9.9975 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 2.55 cents at $1.2245 a pound; March feeder cattle rose 2 cents at $1.3400 a pound; while April lean hogs gained .15 cent at $.6815 a pound.