Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May declined 6.50 cents higher to 4.2325 a bushel; May corn was off 4 cents at 3.6075 a bushel; May oats fell 3.75 cents at $2.1875 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 2.75 cents to $9.4425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.1880 a pound; April feeder cattle gained 1.43 centsat $1.3195 a pound; while April lean hogs rose 0.30 cent at $.6392 a pound.