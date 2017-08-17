Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. was 5.25 cents lower 4.14 bushel; Sept. corn was off 2 cents at 3.5050 bushel; Sept. oats fell 1.75 cents at $2.5825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 8.50 cents at $9.3025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange

. Aug. live cattle was off 2.35 cents at $1.0712 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.78 cents at $1.4047 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose fell 1.85 cents at $.6992 a pound.