Grain Lower, Livestock Lower

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was .60 cent lower $3.9620 a bushel; March corn was off 1 cent at $3.4620 a bushel; March oats was .60 cents lower at $2.1720 a bushel while January soybeans lost 1.40 cents to $9.83 a bushel.

Beef mostly higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was 1 cent higher at $1.15 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .08 cent at $1.3105 pound; February lean hogs gained .08 cent to $.6480 a pound.