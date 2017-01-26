Grain Mostly Lower, Livestock Lower

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.50 cents to 4.27 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.50 cents at 3.6375 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 4.75 cents at $2.5525 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 5.75 cents to $10.4950 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down 1.17 cents at $1.1870 a pound; January feeder cattle fell .55 cent at $1.3182 a pound; while February lean hogs lost 1.67 cents at $.6585 a pound.