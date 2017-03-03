Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 3 cents lower at $4.29 a bushel; March corn was down .60 cent at $3.72 a bushel; March oats was up 3.60 cents at $2.61 a bushel while March soybeans lost 3.60 cents to $10.23 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .38 cent lower at $1.1578 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .43 cent at $1.2303 pound; April lean hogs lower 1.38 cent to $.6690 a pound.