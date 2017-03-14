Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 0.20 cent higher at $4.12 a bushel; March corn was down 0.40 cent at $3.54 a bushel; May oats was down 1 cent at $2.45 a bushel while March soybeans lost 13.20 cents to $9.83 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .35 cent lower at $1.1740 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .88 cent at $1.2773 pound; April lean hogs down .12 cent to $.7010 a pound.