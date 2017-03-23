Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 2 cents lower at $4.2020 a bushel; May corn was down 1.20 cents at $3.5740 a bushel; May oats was down 3.20 cents at $2.4820 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.40 cents to $9.9520 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .78 cent lower at $1.2168 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .30 cent at $1.3370 pound; April lean hogs up .10 cent to $.6825 a pound.