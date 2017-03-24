Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was 3.75 cents higher to 4.2475 a bushel; May corn was down .50 cent at 3.5625 a bushel; May oats lost 1.75 cents at $2.4625 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 15.25 cents to $9.7575 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.2210 a pound; March feeder cattle lost .33 cent at $1.3337 a pound; while April lean hogs lost 2.08 cents at $.6727 a pound.