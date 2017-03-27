Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 4 cents lower at $4.2060 a bushel; May corn was up .40 cent at $3.5660 a bushel; May oats was down 1.20 cents at $2.45 a bushel while May soybeans lost 2.20 cents to $9.7340 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .40 cent lower at $1.2170 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .55 cent at $1.3283 pound; April lean hogs lost 1.08 cents to $.6620 a pound.