Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 4 cents lower at $4.2140 a bushel; May corn was down 1 cent at $3.5740 a bushel; May oats was down 5 cents at $2.2620 a bushel while May soybeans lost 6.40 cent to $9.6240 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .85 cent lower at $1.2050 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .60 cent at $1.3270 pound; April lean hogs lost .38 cent to $.6493 a pound.