Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 8.40 cents at $4.9060 a bushel; Sept corn was down 6.20 cents at $3.7340 a bushel; Sept oats gained .40 cent at $2.9620 a bushel while August soybeans lost 20.20 cents to $9.8860 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was 1.90 cents lower at $1.1453 a pound; August feeder cattle was down 3.75 cents at $1.4920 pound; August lean hogs 45 cent lower to $.80.65 a pound.