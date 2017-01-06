Grain Lower, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 3 cents to 4.2325 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 3.25 cents at 3.58 a bushel; Mar. oats was fell 8.50 cents at $2.28 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 17.50 cents to $9.86 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.1482 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .07 cent at $1.2832 a pound; while February lean hogs fell .90 cent at $.6397 a pound.