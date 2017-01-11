Grain Mostly Lower, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 10.60 cents lower $4.16 a bushel; March corn was down 5 cents at $3.5320 a bushel; March oats was up 1.40 cents at $2.28 a bushel while January soybeans lost 5.20 cents to $10.0020 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .65 cent lower at $1.1888 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .63 cent at $1.3208 pound; February lean hogs gained .13 cent to $.6418 a pound.