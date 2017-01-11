Grain Mostly Lower, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 8 cents to 4.1875 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 1 cent at 3.5725 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 5.25 cents at $2.3175 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 2.50 cents to $10.03 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.1912 a pound; January feeder cattle fell .65 cent at $1.3205 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.6560 a pound.