Grain Mostly Lower, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.50 cents to 4.2675 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 6.25 cents at 3.6950 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 3.25 cents at $2.5675 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose .75 cent to $10.5850 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off .58 cent at 1.1967 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .35 cent at $1.3242 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .22 cent at $.6522 a pound.