Grain Lower, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.50 cents to 4.14 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.75 cents at 3.5775 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 9.50 cents at $2.4375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 26.50 cents to $10.2275 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down 2.15 cents at $1.1617 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 3.55 cents at $1.2390 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .20 cent at $.6710 a pound.