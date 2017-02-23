Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. lost 3.25 cents to 4.38 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 5.50 cents at 3.6550 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .25 cent at $2.5325 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 11.25 cents to $10.1150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.77 cents at $1.2307 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .05 cents at $1.2515 a pound; while April lean hogs fell 1.18 cents at $.6657 a pound.