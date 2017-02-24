Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. lost 6.75 cents to 4.3125 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.50 cents at 3.64 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.5175 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 2 cents to $10.1350 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up .68 cent at $1.2375 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 3.45 cents at $1.2170 a pound; while April lean hogs rose 1.45 cents at $.6802 a pound.