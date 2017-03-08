Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 3.60 cents lower at $4.5260 a bushel; March corn was down 1.40 cents at $368 a bushel; March oats was down 0.40 cents at $2.66 a bushel while March soybeans lost 2.20 cents to $10.1240 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was 1.60 cents higher at $1.1695 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .95 cent at $1.2490 pound; April lean hogs lower .13 cent to $.6818 a pound.