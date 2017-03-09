Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5 cents lower at $4.3240 a bushel; March corn was down 0.20 cent at $3.65 a bushel; March oats was down 0.60 cent at $2.68 a bushel while March soybeans lost 5.20 cents to $10.0560 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .80 cent higher at $1.1678 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .78 cent at $1.2515 pound; April lean hogs lower .53 cent to $.6790 a pound.