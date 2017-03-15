Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May rose 5.50 cents to 4.36 a bushel; May corn was up 1.25 cents at 3.6350 a bushel; May oats gained 3.50 cents at $2.5725 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 1.25 cents to $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 1.38 cents at $1.1770 a pound; March feeder cattle rose 1.37 cents at $1.2922 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .75 cent at $.7007 a pound.