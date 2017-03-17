Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 0.20 cent lower at $4.3560 a bushel; May corn was down 0.60 cent at $3.6520 a bushel; May oats was down 1.40 cent at $2.4760 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.60 cents to $9.9660 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .05 cent lower at $1.1915 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.3080 pound; April lean hogs down .38 cent to $.6953 a pound.