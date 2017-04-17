Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was declined 8.75 cents at 4.21 a bushel; May corn was off 4.50 cents at 3.6650 a bushel; May oats lost 6.25 cents at $2.1925 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $9.5325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.2642 a pound; April feeder cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.3905 a pound; while April lean hogs was off 0.48 cent at $.6197 a pound.