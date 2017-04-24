Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was off 2.50 cents at 4.0250 a bushel; May corn rose 2.25 cents at 3.5925 a bushel; May oats was up 1.25 cents at $2.1875 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 10.25 cents at $9.6125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off .80 cent at $1.29 a pound; April feeder cattle fell .30 cent at $1.3825 a pound; while May lean hogs was up 1.38 cents at $.6440 a pound.