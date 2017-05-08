Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 6.20 cents lower at $4.2120 a bushel; May corn was down 1.20 cents at $3.6040 a bushel; July oats was down .40 cent at $2.4820 a bushel while May soybeans lost 2.20 cents to $9.6060 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.23 cents lower at $1.23 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .65 cent at $1.4443 pound; May lean hogs gained .10 cent to $.6950 a pound.