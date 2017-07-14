Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July lost .75 cent at 4.9475 a bushel; July corn rose 4.25 cents at 3.6525 bushel; July oats was up 3.50 cents at $2.98 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 12.75 cents at $9.8525 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.1780 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.5427 a pound; while July lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.9260 a pound.