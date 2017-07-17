Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was 5 cents lower at $5.0560 a bushel; Sept corn was up .60 cent at $3.7540 a bushel; Sept. oats was down .20 cent at $2.8660 a bushel while August soybeans lost .40 cent to $9.8840 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .40 cent lower at $1.1708 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.5418 pound; July lean hogs lost .05 cent to $.9255 a pound.