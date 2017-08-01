Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 1 cent at $4.7340 a bushel; Sept corn was down 4 cents at $3.6660 a bushel; Sept oats lost 1.40 cents at $2.8260 a bushel while August soybeans lost 20 cents to $9.7440 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .33 cent higher at $1.1233 a pound; August feeder cattle gained .70 cent at $1.4688 pound; August lean hogs was .30 cent lower at $.8000 a pound.