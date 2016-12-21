Grain Mostly Lower,livestock Higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 3.75 cents to 3.9950 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3 cents at 3.4725 a bushel; Mar. oats lost .50 cent at $2.2325 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 1.50 cents to $10.0675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.1327 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .22 cent at $1.3022 a pound; while February lean hogs was gained .90 cents at $.6490 a pound.