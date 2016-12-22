Grain Lower,livestock Mixed

Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 2.50 cents to 3.97 a bushel; Mar. corn was unchanged at 3.4725 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 5.25 cents at $2.18 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 12.25 cents to $9.9450 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up .73 cent at $1.14 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.3112 a pound; while February lean hogs was lost .18 cents at $.6472 a pound.