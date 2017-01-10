Grain Mixed, Livestock Higher

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off .50 cent to 4.2675 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.75 cents at 3.5825 a bushel; Mar. oats was rose 1 cent at $2.2650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 9 cents to $10.0550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up 3 cents at $1.1952 a pound; January feeder cattle gained 3.43 cents at $1.3270 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.30 cents at $.6505 a pound.