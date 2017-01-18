Grain Mixed, Livestock Mostly Higher

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 2.50 cents to 4.31 a bushel; Mar. corn fell .50 cent at 3.65 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 7.75 cents at $2.57 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 5.75 cents to $10.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up .70 cents at $1.2027 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .08 cent at $1.31 a pound; while February lean hogs fell .60 cent at $.6520 a pound.