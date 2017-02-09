Grain Mixed, Livestock Higher

Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 11 cents to 4.4350 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.25 cents at 3.6950 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .50 cent at $2.5450 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 8.25 cents to $10.5050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up .88 cent at $1.1765 a pound; March feeder cattle gained 1.32 cents at $1.2362 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .87 cent at $.7422 a pound.