Grain Mixed, Livestock Higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 5.50 cents to 4.49 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5 cents at 3.7450 a bushel; Mar. oats unchanged at $2.5450 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 8.50 cents to $10.59 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off 1.25 cents at $1.1640 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $1.2207 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .33 cent at $.7455 a pound.