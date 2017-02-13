Grain mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 3.25 cents to 4.5225 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1 cent at 3.7550 a bushel; Mar. oats gained .25 cents to $2.5475 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 4.75 cents to $10.5425 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.1592 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .25 cent at $1.2182 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .20 cent at $.7475 a pound.