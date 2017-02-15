Grain mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 5.25 cents to 4.5475 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 4.50 cents at 3.7875 a bushel; Mar. oats fell3.50 cents at $2.5050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 16.25 cents to $10.6125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.1677 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .27 cent at $1.2427 a pound; while February lean hogs fell .53 cent at $.7077 a pound.