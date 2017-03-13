Grain mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 6.60 cents lower at $4.16 a bushel; March corn was down 2.20 cent at $3.5560 a bushel; May oats was down 1.20 cents at $2.45 a bushel while March soybeans gained 1.40 cents to $9.9760 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .55 cent higher at $1.1815 a pound; March feeder cattle was up 1.13 cent at $1.2860 pound; April lean hogs up 1.30 cents to $.6948 a pound.