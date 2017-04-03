Grain mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was 1.25 cents higher to 4.2775 a bushel; May corn was up 3.50 cents at 3.6775 a bushel; May oats rose 1.25 cents at $2.2550 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 7.75 cents to $9.3825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was down .53 cents at $1.1942 a pound; April feeder cattle lost .88 cent at $1.3307 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .87 cent at $.6480 a pound.