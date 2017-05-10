Grain mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was .20 cent higher at $4.2960 a bushel; May corn was up 1.40 cents at $3.5960 a bushel; July oats was down 3 cents at $2.4260 a bushel while May soybeans gained 3 cents to $9.6820 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.28 cents lower at $1.2370 a pound; May feeder cattle was down 1.78 cents at $1.4275 pound; May lean hogs gained .58 cent to $.7088 a pound.