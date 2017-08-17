Grain mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 5 cents at $4.1420 a bushel; Sept corn was down .60 cent at $3.5160 a bushel; Sept oats gained 1.60 cents at $2.6160 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 3.20 cents to $9.25 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .83 cent lower at $1.0865 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .03 cent at $1.4228 a pound; October lean hogs was 1 cent lower at $.6778 a pound.