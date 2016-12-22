Grain Lower, Livestock Lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 1 cent lower $3.9840 a bushel; March corn was off 1 cent at $3.4620 a bushel; March oats was 3.20 cents lower at $2.20 a bushel while January soybeans lost 4.40 cents to $10.0220 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was .33 cent higher at $1.1360 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .20 cent at $1.3003 pound; February lean hogs lost .13 cent to $.6503 a pound.