Grain Mixed, Livestock Mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 7.75 cents to 4.2625 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.50 cents at 3.6125 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $2.3650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 2.75 cents to $10.0350 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.1507 a pound; January feeder cattle fell .25 cent at $1.2825 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .27 cent at $.6487 a pound.