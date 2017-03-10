Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 2 cents higher at $4.28 a bushel; March corn was down 0.60 cent at $3.59 a bushel; May oats was up 2.40 cents at $2.43 a bushel while March soybeans lost 5.20 cents to $9.95 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .13 cent higher at $1.1663 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .20 cent at $1.2595 pound; April lean hogs lower .38 cent to $.6770 a pound.