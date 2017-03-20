Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 4 cents lower at $4.3220 a bushel; May corn was down 2.40 cents at $3.65 a bushel; May oats was up .40 cent at $2.5040 a bushel while May soybeans gained 2.40 cents to $10.0240 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .50 cent lower at $1.1883 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.3138 pound; April lean hogs down .33 cent to $.6873 a pound.